Inside PICS of Mouni Roy's lavish and elegant abode

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. From beginning her career as a telly star to featuring in the biggest Bollywood film, the actress has always climbed the ladder of success and has given an example that nothing is impossible. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Mouni surely knows how to strike balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos. Speaking about her life, Mouni has been living in Mumbai for more than 16 years and has a lavish apartment in the city. There have been several times when her fans got a glimpse of her beautifully decorated house.

Let's have a look inside Mouni's luxurious home:

Living Room:

Mouni's spacious living room has an L-shaped sofa set that comprises colorful cushions and also a beige furry carpet.

Bedroom:

This post gives a glimpse of the actress's elegant bedroom which consists of a king-size bed, a TV attached to the right side wall, and a huge lamp on the left.

Cozy corner:

Here we see a small glimpse of the corner of her living room where the actress is peacefully resting on her cozy sofa.

Dining Area:

The dining area consists of some chairs and a long couch that is put beside a brown dining table. There is also a bookshelf attached to the dining area and a shelf on the opposite side which has several decorative items and frames.

Garden Area:

Mouni's spacious abode also has an extended garden area which is quite spacious and calm. Here, the actress looks busy doing her Yoga, and behind her, we can see a relaxing chair and beautiful plants on the edge of the balcony.

Balcony:

Mouni Roy's balcony is decorated beautifully as per aesthetics, and the actress has formed a cozy corner for herself. The corner has a few cushions and also some plants on the edge of the balcony.

Mouni Roy's personal life: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet. Mouni Roy's career: Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Also, she has achieved another milestone in her professional life as she is all set to spread her magic on the big screens. Mouni Roy was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer blockbuster 'Brahmastra' and essayed the role of Junoon in the film.

