International Dance Day: Mouni Roy shows off soothing classical moves on this special day; WATCH

International Dance Day is an occasion for dancers and performers to rejoice. Dance is an utmost ingredient in a Bollywood masala potboiler, and also showcases the cultural aspect of several communities across the world. Some actors and choreographers have left a mark in the hearts of the audience through some unique and heart-touching choreography. One such actor that the Hindi film industry has, is Mouni Roy. Apart from acting, she also loves to dance, read and write. And, on this special day, Mouni did a classical dance form on her apartment's terrace, and to keep her company was the amazing breezy weather.

Mouni dances to Aishwarya Rai's song:

Mouni Roy danced to Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai's song Taal Se Taal Mila from the film Taal by Subhash Ghai. The movie is iconic, with Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor featuring alongside the former Miss World. Talking about Mouni, she wore a green chikankari kurta with a white 'gharara,' and flaunted her classical moves. The few minutes of dance will captivate your heart and make you groove with her. The Brahmastra actress captioned the post: "Kiss a lover, Dance a measure, Find your name, And a buried treasure... #happyinternationaldanceday (sic)"

Watch Mouni Roy's video on International Dance Day:

Mouni Roy's new BFF, Disha Patani dropped a comment on the video. "So beautiful," Disha wrote, with three red heart emojis. The two ladies bonded over the Entertainment US Tour with Akshay Kumar. While Disha and Akshay haven't done a film together, Mouni played the Khiladi actor's wife in the movie, Gold, that released in 2018. Interestingly, Gold also marked the 37-year-old's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Mouni's stint in showbiz

Post her debut, Mouni went on to do a special dance number in Yash's film, K.G.F: Chapter 1. She was last seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, as an antagonist. Prior to making it big in the film industry, she worked in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and became one of the highest-paid actors with the supernatural series, Naagin.

Mouni Roy's personal life

After dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for a few years, she exchanged wedding vows with him on January 27, 2022, in Goa, in a traditional South Indian style. The two are happily married and started an educational website too.

