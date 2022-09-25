International Daughters' Day: Vidisha Srivastava, Neha Joshi, Kamna Pathak's parents express their pride

National Daughters Day is celebrated each year to remind and appreciate the young women and girls in our lives. To commemorate this day, parents of &TV female protagonists express their pride, joy, and appreciation. These include the parents of Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Yashoda in &TV’s Doosri Maa, Neha Joshi’s mother Hema Joshi, shares, “The first time I held Neha in my hand is still so fresh in my mind. I was filled with emotions when she looked at me, and tears rolled down my cheeks. A lot of people present there thought I was crying because it was a baby girl and started consoling me. And I had to correct them: "No, these are tears of joy because I was hoping for a baby girl" (laughs). That moment was so precious and could not be expressed in words. Neha has always been a very compassionate, loving, disciplined, studious, and creative child. She used to entertain all her friends and family members through her singing and dancing. I supported her in every way, and apart from her studies, I gave extra care to her extracurricular activities. Today, I am immensely proud to see her successfully balancing her personal and professional life. Her simplicity and understanding of the situations make her different from others. Even after moving to Mumbai and currently shooting for her show Doosri Maa, Neha never missed a day, no matter how busy she was, to call and ask ‘Aai Jevlis?’ Did you finish your meal? My bond with her is more of a friend than a mother. She is someone who calls me at random hours, and we share everything. There are a lot of times when I seek advice from her, and she also corrects me if I do something wrong. I have complete faith in her and she is the one who knows all my secrets. Whenever Neha visits home, she is like a chirpy bird who fills the house with happiness and positivity. On National Daughter's Day, I would like to tell all the parents to acknowledge and appreciate their daughters by telling them how important they are to them".