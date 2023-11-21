International Emmy Awards 2023: Mouni Roy-Ridhi Dogra and others REACT to Ekta Kapoor’s Directorate Award win

Ekta Kapoor has become the first Indian to take home the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards. The renowned filmmaker and producer feels overwhelmed after receiving the honor. Ekta expressed the same on her Instagram as she shared a short video with her fans.

Celebrating her big victory, many television actors congratulated Ekta Kapoor. From Mouni Roy to Ridhi Dogra, numerous celebs wished the producer on this special occasion.

Mouni Roy congratulates Ekta Kapoor, says "Always cheering for you"

After Ekta Kapoor bagged the International Emmy Directorate Award, the entire industry feels proud of her. Citing the same, Mouni Roy updated her Instagram story and shared the video posted by Ekta Kapoor. The Naagin actress wrote, "We are all soooooo proud. Heartiest congratulations @ektarkapoor ma'am. Always cheering for you."

Here's what Mouni Roy shared:

Ridhi Dogra's message for Ekta Kapoor

Like many other actors in the industry, Ridhi Dogra lauded Ekta Kapoor. The former penned, "Massive congratulations to @ektarkapoor for winning at the #Emmys. You've never waited for anyone to give you a seat on the table." Further, she added, "You created the whole bloody city. From one female to another."

Have a look on Ridhi Dogra's story:

Shraddha Arya calls Ekta Kapoor 'boss'

While congratulating the renowned filmmaker, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya addressed Ekta Kapoor as 'boss.' She wrote, "Big big congratulations boss!"

Watch Shraddha Arya's story here:

Here's how other actors wished Ekta Kapoor on her big win:

When Ekta Kapoor announced her nomination

Prior to winning the International Emmy Directorate Award, Ekta Kapoor shared the news of her nomination in August this year. Announcing the same, the producer wrote, "Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words.”

For the uninformed, Comedian Vir Das won Best Comedy for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing. He shared the award with British teen sitcom Derry Girls-Season 3. It was Vir Das's second nomination for an International Emmy.

