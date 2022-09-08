International Literacy Day 2022: Tejasswi Prakash to Divyanka Tripathi; TV actors who are highly qualified
International Literacy Day is celebrated worldwide on September 8.
September 8 is observed as International Literacy Day. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of education and how its the basic human right of the citizens. The initiative is an effort to encourage communities, individuals, and societies to enjoy the right to education. There are many scholars and leaders that have contributed to society through their knowledge. The glamour world too has many celebrities who are highly educated and on International Literacy Day, let's take a look at TV actors who are highly qualified.
Tejasswi Prakash
Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is a beauty with brains and holds an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications.
Divyanka Tripathi
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi broke her 'bahu' image by participating in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty was mighty impressed with Divyanka's skills. She graduated from a reputed college in Bhopal, and prior to stepping foot in the industry, she was preparing for the Civil Services exams. Very few know that Divyanka holds a gold medal in rifle shooting and completed a mountaineering course in Uttarkashi.
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin is a renowned name in the industry now and along with her good looks, she is intellectual too. The actress holds a hospitality degree and worked in a marketing agency before her first show, Dil Se Dil Tak.
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna is one of the popular actresses and is currently shooting for the daily soap, Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhoopar, The Naagin 5 actress has a degree in management from the Atharva Institute of Management Studies.
Surbhi Jyoti
She is another beauty, who completed her graduation from Hans Raj Maha Vidyalaya. Later, she pursued an MA in English from Apeejay College of Fine Arts.
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover is currently seen in the television show, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and holds a degree in chemical engineering.
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and also appeared in the daily soap, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Ridhima completed her Post Graduation both in Sociology and Event Management.
