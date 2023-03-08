International Women's Day: TV celebs share heartwarming posts to celebrate womanhood

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year as a tribute to all the women in the world. This day makes every woman realise their worth and status in this male-dominated society and acknowledge their rights.

On the occasion of Women's Day, Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan fame Parth Samthaan took to his social media and shared a heartwarming post with his fans.

The actor posted a pic on his Instagram handle with his mother. He also thanked all the ladies of his family and extended family for giving him love and care.

"Women’s Day —- what can I say ?? From my childhood till date , you all have given me all the love, care, respect , admiration, advice , attention , support and the list goes on and on …. In short without you — I don’t exist and I don’t want to exist so a bigggggg Thankyou to all who have loved me especially my extended family Parthians. Happy Women’s Day. Love you to the moon and back ", the post said. This post made his fans swell in pride seeing the respect and love the actor has for the women in his family.

Apart from Samthaan, popular actress Karishma Tanna also shared a picture to celebrate the day. The actress is seen sitting with her husband as well as two ladies who happen to be her mother and mother-in-law.

"Combining Happy women’s Day and Belated Happy holi to all. The loveliest Masterpiece of the heart of god is the heart of a mother Celebrating our beautiful mothers and Me Ofcz", the post read. It is clear from the pic that she considers both these ladies an important part of her life with whom she wants to celebrate this beautiful day.

