International Yoga Day 2024: Mouni Roy-Shweta Tiwari; 7 TV actors who advocate yoga and swear by it

Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. On this day, people raise awareness about the several benefits of Yoga. It is a spiritual practice based on science; yoga aims to harmonize the mind and body.

In the stressful world of television entertainment, some actors find peace in yoga. These actresses show that yoga is not just a practice but a way of life, helping them maintain balance, fitness, and peace amid their hectic schedules.

These actresses not only perform well on-screen but also live balanced and healthy lives off-screen. Here are six TV actors who advocate for yoga and its benefits.

7 TV actresses who advocate for Yoga

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, known for her role in the supernatural thriller TV series Naagin, has been captivating the hearts of viewers in the entertainment industry for years now. The actress performs yoga to stay fit and is often seen sharing pictures and videos of her doing it on her social media handles. She also enjoys dancing and consistently shares videos of her dancing.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, best known for playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay, is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is a mother of two, but the right diet and strict exercise regimen have helped her stay fit both physically and mentally. She also does intense workouts and often shares videos and pictures of them on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, known for playing the role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is a popular face in the television industry. The actress never misses a chance to do yoga or different types of exercise. Recently, Divyanka underwent a ligament surgery, which made things challenging for her.

But exercise came to her rescue. She shared that the moment she decided to correct her two very old, complete ligament tears, she started strengthening her body for the upcoming trauma and recovery by working out in a focused manner. She carefully planned her physiotherapy so she could bounce back effectively.

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia, a yoga enthusiast, stepped away from her acting career several years ago to pursue full-time yoga practice and entrepreneurship. She follows a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich food. Whether it's running, cycling, or dancing, she enjoys several types of exercise.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna, known for her roles in Paalkhi, Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat, is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast. Apart from her acting, the Bigg Boss 8 contestant showcases her workout routine on social media. She's not only a screen sensation but also a fitness inspiration. She often shares glimpses of her intense workout sessions and yoga asanas.

Aamna Sharif

Popular actress Aamna Sharif is known for playing the role of Kashish in Kahiin Toh Hoga and Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. She continues to inspire her fans with pictures and videos of herself practicing various yoga poses (asanas). Aamna, known for her toned body, attributes yoga to helping her maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Shamita Shetty

Just like Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty is a long-time yoga enthusiast. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant often shares pictures and videos of herself practicing yoga. She even shares glimpses of her diet plan and exercise routine. She recently shared a video of her doing an at-home lower-body workout.

She wrote in the caption, “No Equipment Bodyweight Leg Training. Can be done anywhere, anytime. Burns the quads, glutes, hamstrings- Full lower body. Try it to Feel it- 15 reps of each back-to-back in a circuit for 3 rounds.” She is one of those actresses who tries to raise awareness about yoga.

