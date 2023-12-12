Internet sensation Orry and Bigg Boss 17's Tehelka reunite; former drops PICS in his signature pose

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Bigg Boss 17 is currently attracting much attention from viewers owing to its interesting twists. Following Aoora's entry into the house, it has become even more captivating. Also, the show topped the TRP charts when internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, joined the contestants for a while. Recently, he reunited with Tehelka, who has been eliminated from the show.

Orhan Awatramani meets Tehelka

Tehelka, aka Sunny Aryaa, got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 following multiple warnings related to his violent behavior inside the house. Post-eviction, he reunited with Orry Awatramani at a restaurant who took to his Instagram story and dropped snaps from the evening.

Sharing the snapshots on his social media, Orry wrote, "Bigg Boss reunion. Can't wait for everyone else to get eliminated too!!!." In another story, the viral sensation tagged himself and Tehelka. Orry also added, "Missed you." The photo also shows Orry Awatramani posing for the camera in his iconic style.

Have a look at the photos:

On the other hand, Tehelka also dropped a banter video with Orry. He posted the clip with caption, “लड़की गोरी मेरा प्यारा भाई Orry #tehelkaprank #orry #tehelkavlog #biggboss17 #bb17”

Watch the video:

Tehelka faced eviction after a fight with Abhishek Kumar

During a fight between Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa intervened and asked the former not to get involved in Arun's matter. Eventually, the argument between Abhishek and Tehelka turned violent. The latter even grabbed his collar and threatened to slap him.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of that week, Karan Johar schooled them, and eventually, Tehelka got evicted. The shocking eviction left Arun Mashettey and other contestants in tears. In fact, Abhishek Kumar also cried his lungs out and urged Bigg Boss to reverse its decision.

More about Orry Awatramani

Orry is famous for his connections with the top stars of the showbiz world. He is good friends with Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ai Khan. Not only this, but Orhan Awatramani also posted a picture with Hollywood icon Kylie Jenner.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

