Yesterday, on May 12, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded a 47-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 62nd match of the IPL 2024. The aggressive bowling and fielding performance, along with counter-attacking knocks from Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks, powered the classic win. Although Delhi Capitals witnessed defeat in its latest match, DC bowler Rasikh Salam impressed the spectators at the stadium with his good form.

Aly Goni, who loves watching IPL, took to his Instagram handle and shared words of praise for Rasikh Salam. The actor lauded the cricketer for his performance and patted his back.

Aly Goni showers words of appreciation for Rasikh Salam

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Thanks to the powerful batting prowess of RCB, the team set the target of 188 runs before DC. During the first innings, DC bowler Rasikh Salam showcased his impressive bowling skills and took 2 wickets. He bowled 3 overs and gave only 23 runs, thereby taking his economy to 7.66.

Lauding Rasikh Salam for his amazing spell, Aly Goni took to his Instagram story and mentioned, "This boy is in such a good form well done @rasikhsalam."

Have a look at Aly Goni's story here:

Aly Goni is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. Although he shocked popularity with his participation in Bigg Boss 14, the actor gained widespread recognition with his role as Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. Aly also appeared in shows such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Interestingly, he has also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

More about the RCB vs DC match

While defending, 188 Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a brilliant start in the second innings as the bowlers picked up four wickets, leaving DC in a challenging situation. While DC batters tried scoring runs, wickets kept falling at the other end. Eventually, RCB bowled DC out for 140 to win the match by 47 runs and is currently standing in 5th position in the points table.

