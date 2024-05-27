What a match it was! Yesterday (May 27) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the Indian Premier League 2024 title with its dominating all-round performance. It was the same ground in 2012 when the team secured its first win as the IPL champions, and again, they have scripted a splendid journey. It was the bowlers who performed impressively well and restricted the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 113 in the finale.

On KKR's magnificent win, Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta and Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta took to social media and expressed their utmost delight and enchantment. The two felt extremely elated as Shah Rukh Khan's KKR lifted the trophy as champions.

Aman Gupta lauds Shreyas Iyer, Gautam Gambhir, and Shah Rukh Khan

Re-sharing a post on his Instagram story, Aman Gupta wrote a note praising KKR's captain, Shreyas Iyer, and mentioned how Gautam Gambhir still rocks. The Shark Tank India judge went on to add that Shah Rukh Khan's films did magic in 2023, and the current year had his team winning the IPL trophy.

Gupta's note read, "CONGRATS TEAM KKR. WELL DESERVED AND SUPERB CAPTAINCY BRO @SHREYASIYER96. YOU ARE BECOMING THE NEXT COOLHEAD CAPTAIN. AND GAUTAM GAMBIR STILL ROCKS @GAUTAMGAMBHIR55 AND FOR @IAMSRK: 2023 WAS ALL ABOUT HIS FILMS AND IN 2024 HIS TEAM WON THE IPL. GOD AND INDIA LOVES HIM."

Have a look at his note here:

For the uninitiated, Aman Gupta is an ardent fan of cricket. He often marked his attendance in the stadium during the IPL matches. Time and again, the Shark Tank India judge has been vocal about his thoughts about the performance of the IPL team players. Most recently, he posted an emotional note for Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik about the latter's probable retirement from IPL.

Aman Gupta was last seen in Shark Tank India 3. The young, successful entrepreneur is the co-founder and CMO of boAt company, a wearable brand.

Nakuul Mehta calls KKR 'most deserving'

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular and loved actors in the television fraternity. Reacting to KKR's win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the final, the Ishqbaaz took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a couple of notes.

Congratulating the team, the actor wrote, "The most consistent and deserving team won the IPL! Bravo Iyer, Gambhir, Nayar, and Co." His other tweet mentioned, "Gambhir might finally smile today."

Look at the tweets here:

Further, sharing a picture that showed Shah Rukh Khan kissing Gautam Gambhir on his forehead, Nakuul Mehta penned, "The only time Gambhir ever blushed. Play *mere khwabon ki tasveer hai tu…"

Check out the tweet here:

Nakuul Mehta made his debut opposite Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Later, he appeared in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Both these shows earned him immense recognition, making him a household name among the audience.

Parth Samthaan congratulates KKR

Parth Samthaan updated his Instagram story and shared a chunk from the live telecast, which showed Shah Rukh Khan expressing his affection for KKR's Gautam Gambhir. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame wrote, "Congratulations KKR for winning their 3rd IPL title @welldeserved !!!"

Look at the story here:

More about the KKR vs SRH final IPL 2024 match

SRH won the toss, and they opted to bat first. The bowlers of KKR lived up to the captain’s belief with a dominating display, and Shreyas Iyer's team received a target of 114 runs. In the second innings, the run-chase sped away, with KKR's fifty coming up inside five overs. Venkatesh hit the winning runs and players ran onto the field to celebrate their victory.

