Is Aneri Vajani aka Mukku returning to Anupamaa? Rupali Ganguly drops a hunch about it; PIC

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows on screens at present. The show's engaging plot, unexpected twists and turns, and exceptional performances of the actors have hooked the viewers to it for a long time. Popular actress Aneri Vajani was also a part of Anupamaa and essayed Mukku, who was Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's sister in the show. However, Aneri's track supposedly ended when she traveled to the US and settled there. Although it seems like the makers are all set to introduce a new plot featuring Mukku in Anupamaa and Rupali has dropped a hunch about it.

Rupali shares a picture with Aneri:

On 26 March, Aneri Vajani celebrated her birthday and on this occasion, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to wish her. Rupali shared a BTS picture where we see Aneri posing along with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Sharing this snap, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "Mukkudi and Bebli together. Happy Birthday my little bird @vajanianeri Ek din belated kyunki Maan family pic should be on Maanday na and since u wanted to post this pic I love you loads … may you get all that you have wished for and more (Missing GK kaka in this one)."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Aneri Vajani also commented on Rupali's post and wrote, "Haan par meraa bday Toh Kal tha naa !!!! complains toh Bhaut sari hain but Phir bhe I love you and Thankyou! Also happy Maan day @gauravkhannaofficial."

Speaking about the current storyline of Anupamaa, it is seen that Anuj decided to part ways with Anupamaa and left the Kapadia mansion and Anupamaa swears that he won't return. Shattered Anupamaa tries to find Anuj but doesn't succeed in it. Vanraj then tries to manipulate Anupamaa against Anuj but fails as Anupamaa supports Anuj. It will be interesting to see whether Aneri Vajani aka Mukku is returning to the show or not. Even if she returns to Anupamaa, it will be intriguing to see how she will help Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

