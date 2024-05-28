Speculations about Kundali Bhagya taking a leap have been in the air for a few months. Reports earlier claimed that the lead actors of the Ekta Kapoor-produced show will take an exit after the show jumps a few years ahead. Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali were reportedly going to quit Kundali Bhagya. While Sana has bid adieu to the show, Paras and Baseer's characters will be retained in the show.

Baseer Ali reveals not quitting Kundali Bhagya:

Now, while talking to Times of India, Baseer Ali spoke about not quitting Kundali Bhagya and spilled beans about his new look. Speaking about his stint in the show, Baseer mentioned that his character was on a small break. He shared that he was holidaying in Bali, Indonesia, and resumed shooting for Kundali Bhagya yesterday (May 27).

Sharing excitement about the upcoming track, Baseer Ali said that the audience will soon see him back on screens. He also expressed gratitude towards the makers of Kundali Bhagya for allowing him to essay the pivotal role of Shaurya Luthra.

Baseer said, "It's an amazing experience I'm getting to explore and challenge the actor in me. I feel proud of myself for entertaining and winning the hearts of the audience."

For the unversed, Baseer is opting for a new look in the show. Shedding light on the same, the actor shared that as per his character's demand, he had kept long hair. Now, the makers asked him to change his hairstyle and so he decided to cut his hair short. Baseer said that he is waiting for the audience's feedback on his new look.

More about Kundali Bhagya:

Sana Sayyad, who was seen essaying the role of Palki in Kundali Bhagya has taken a midway exit from the Kundali Bhagya. For the uninformed, Sana, Baseer Ali, and Paras Kalnawat were roped into the show in 2023 as the show took a generation leap. Now, reports suggest that Sana is expecting her first child with her husband Imaad Shamsi due to which she decided to quit the show.

Speculations about Paras taking an exit from daily soap were also rife. However, the actor refuted his exit from the show by sharing an Instagram story.

