Is Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli shooting for a new project? Her Instagram story says so

Nikki Tamboli became a household name after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress is known for her unique and bold dressing sense which she never shies away from flaunting. She also maintains a very active social media life through which she stays connected to her fans. Be it her vacation pics or her workout posts, Nikki has always amazed her fans.

Recently, Nikki took to her Instagram and posted stories of herself at a shooting location and captioned it as 'shooting day'. She also shared another story, with a picture of Lord Ganesha, indicating the beginning of a new project.

This Instagram story is clearly indicating that she has started shooting for an upcoming project. However, it's not yet revealed what is she working on but the pics have created a buzz among her fans.

About Nikki's career

Nikki Tamboli made her debut in 2019 with horror comedy movie Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. Then she appeared on Kanchana 3 which became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year.She rose to fame with Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 and also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal and appeared in several music videos including Ek Haseena Ne along with actor Shaheer Sheikh.

ALSO READ: Fans go 'woww' as Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli posts stunning pics