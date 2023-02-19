Is Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary's upcoming project with Ankit Gupta? Actress reveals

MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy after the Salman Khan hosted show announced the winner out of the finalists who made it to the top 5. While MC Stan might have been the winner, the real winner who is still ruling the hearts of the fans is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Even Salman Khan had the sweetest thing to say about Priyanka. In a viral clip, the host was heard saying ‘Priyanka is walking away from it all with a smile. She is the real winner, as far I am concerned.’ Recently, in an interview, the actress revealed about her upcoming project and it’s a treat to PriyAnkit fans. Priyanka Choudhary reveals about her upcoming project

During a recent media interaction, Priyanka revealed that she has an upcoming project in her kitty with her Udaariyaan co-star and her close friend Ankit Gupta. She was quoted saying ‘Me ye bolna chahati hu saare #PriyAnkit fans ke lie jo mere or Ankit ke project ke lie wait kar rahe hai ke Jaldi aaega kuch.’ On being asked about her upcoming project with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress said that nothing is confirmed yet and she can’t talk about it as of now. Earlier, Priyanka said she is house hunting in Mumbai after Bigg Boss 16. She further revealed that she doesn’t have a car or house but she is manging somehow.

Priyanka’s journey on Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular television actress who was seen in Udaariyaan, Gathbandhan, Parineeti, and other shows. She has been focused on her game since the beginning of the show. The actress was often called the lone wolf of the house, after Ankit Gupta’s eviction from the show. She shared a real bond with Ankit and Tina Datta. Whether for her stylish looks, relationship with Ankit, bullying Shalin Bhanot, or Karan Johar calling her out; the actress had made headlines on several occasions.

