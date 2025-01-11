Is Bigg Boss 18 the reason for Gurucharan Singh's hospitalization? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal makes THIS revelation

Gurucharan Singh is currently all over the news due to his critical health condition. The actor is popularly known for essaying the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. At present, Gurucharan's health is deteriorating and is hospitalised. The actor's friend Bhakti Soni had revealed that he had sacrificed food and water for many days now. Now, as per his former co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Gurucharan's deteriorating health can be because of Bigg Boss Season 18.

When his co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was asked whether she spoke to Gurucharan Singh due to his poor health, the actress told Times Now that she was very worried for him. The former actress of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared that Gurucharan has been in debt for a long time. She shared that she tried to explain Gurucharan to work and quote a reasonable amount to the makers but he remained adamant.

While talking to the portal, Jennifer Mistry made a shocking revelation. The actress disclosed that she and Gurucharan Singh were approached for Bigg Boss 18 and the discussions were also done with the makers. Jennifer revealed, "In fact, Gurucharan was fully dependent on Bigg Boss for monetary reasons. He was very sure that he would enter the show, and his financial issues would get resolved. However, nothing happened. I think he has taken that seriously and left the food and water."

Jennifer and Gurucharan were seen opposite each other in the hit show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The two played the role of Mr and Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show. However, due to a troubled relationship with the makers, Jennifer took an exit from the show and raised several serious allegations against the show's producer Asit Modi.

On the other hand, Gurucharan Singh left the show in 2020 after being a part of the show for almost 12 years. He sparked headlines last year when he disappeared for 24 days.

