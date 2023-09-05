Is Bigg Boss OTT 2's first runner-up Abhishek Malhan hosting Lock Upp 2? Here's the TRUTH

Abhishek Malhan, widely known as Fukra Insaan, stands out as a prominent Indian YouTuber and content creator. His online presence has soared to remarkable heights after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, thanks to his clever humor and content that resonates with audiences. Recently, Dimple Malhan shared a vlog on her YouTube channel where Abhishek addressed the burning question: Is he preparing to host the upcoming second season of Lock-Up? This intriguing revelation adds to the anticipation surrounding Abhishek Malhan's potential role in the popular show.

Is Abhishek Malhan hosting Lock Upp 2?

Abhishek Malhan, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, is currently riding high on success. In a recent vlog posted on his mother's YouTube channel, he addressed the swirling rumors about him potentially hosting Lock Upp Season 2. During a candid conversation with his mother, Abhishek said, “Reality TV show host karne ka offer aaya hai. Do you think I can host mummy? (I've received an offer to host a reality TV show. Do you think I can host it, Mom?)” Dimple Malhan, his mother, responded with confidence, saying, “Bhaut badiya kar sakta hai. Tu video itne achee banata hai, itne confidence se toh why not. (You can do it excellently. You create such great videos with so much confidence, so why not)”

Abhishek further said, “Mai vahi soch raha tha ki life m maine hamesha jb videos bnayi hai, challenge videos bnayi hai usme maine hosting hi toh kari hai. Toh hosting is something that I can do. Toh unn logo ne bola ki jb hum logo ne apki Bigg Boss m personality dekhi toh hume lga ki aap bhaut hi jada dominating ho, like logo ko control kr sakte ho. Bhaut saari cheeze boli, ab mai yahan pr apni badayi toh kya hi karu toh unhone mujhe bola ki aap host kro. (I was thinking that throughout my life when I've made videos and challenge videos, I've essentially been hosting. Hosting is something I can do. They told me that when they saw my personality on Bigg Boss, they thought I could be quite dominating, like someone who can control others. They said a lot of things. They asked me to host)”

He continued, “Or bhaut logo ko na aise jaise hi maine Twitter par pole daala, toh log puchne lage ki Lock Up ka offer aaya? Toh mai bta du ki Lock Up toh abhi ho bhi raha hai ya nahi ho raha abhi koi confirmation nahi hai. Toh Lock Up k hosting ka offer mujhe nahi aaya. Mujhe ek aise show ka offer aaya hai jiska India m uske first season aane vala hai. It is a different concept altogether and I can’t disclose it but agar commercials match hote hai or lagta hai ki karna chahiye. Kyunki abhi dekho mera mann ban raha hai, toh mai haan krunga. (And when I posted a poll on Twitter, people started asking if I had received an offer for Lock Up. So, let me clarify, I haven't received an offer to host Lock Up. I've been offered a different show, which is set to premiere its first season in India. It's a completely unique concept, and I can't disclose details, but if the commercials align and it feels like the right move, I might just say yes. Because right now, I'm inclined towards it, and I will do it.)”

On the professional front, Abhishek Malhan has just unveiled the teaser for his upcoming song titled Judaiyaan, featuring Jiya Shankar. Fans can anticipate the full release of this song on September 8th, marking an exciting moment in Abhishek's music career.

