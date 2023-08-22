Is comedian Bharti Singh pregnant with a second baby? Watch Jasmin Bhasin drop hints

Comedian Bharti Singh and actress Jasmin Bhasin have nurtured a deep and beautiful friendship over time. Their connection was fostered during their participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Recently, in one of Bharti's YouTube videos, Jasmin Bhasin paid a visit to Bharti Singh's residence. During their interaction, Jasmin subtly alluded to the possibility of Bharti being pregnant with her second child.

Is Bharti Singh pregnant with baby no 2?

On Monday, August 21st, Bharti Singh uploaded a video on her YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa, capturing a special moment with her best friend Jasmin Bhasin. The video showcases Jasmin's visit to Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house.

During the visit, Jasmin is seen interacting with Golla (Laksh), Bharti's son. Golla playfully brushes Jasmin's hair, prompting her to comment that he knows how to make a girl happy. In response, Bharti humorously remarks, “Jasmin jaldi karle yaar shadi (Jasmin, get married soon),” to which Jasmin replied, “Yaar Bharti aap phele dursa baby karo, Golle ke liye chota behen ya bhai lao. (Bharti, you should have another baby first, bring a younger sister or brother for Golla.)”

In a light-hearted manner, Jasmin implies that they are trying for a second baby, adding a touch of humor to the conversation. This playful exchange between Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin offers a glimpse into their camaraderie and the friendly banter they share.

The same video shows Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa contemplating the idea of adopting a puppy for their son, Golla, who has displayed an interest in having one. To make the decision, they come up with a creative approach. They prepare two paper chits—one with "Yes" written on it and the other with "No."

With a mix of anticipation and excitement, they present the chits to Golla and let him choose one. Unfortunately for Golla's wish, he picks the chit labeled "No."

Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin’s professional front

Bharti Singh has carved her name in the entertainment industry through her remarkable comedic prowess, showcased in various television shows. She fearlessly ventured into reality television, taking part in shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, Bharti Singh made a cameo appearance in the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.

Jasmin Bhasin embarked on her acting journey with a Tamil film as her debut. She made her TV debut with the popular romantic series Tashan-e-Ishq on Zee TV. Bhasin also participated in the reality-based show, Bigg Boss Season 14.

