Is Daisy Shah the highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's how much she charges per episode

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most anticipated shows, and fans are on the edge of their seats to watch this new exciting season. Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, music industry, and so on are confirmed to be a part of the show. According to the concept of the show, the exciting lineup of celebrities will embark on this adrenaline-fueled journey, facing their fears and enduring challenging stunts to vie for the coveted title. The show aims to entertain audiences while showcasing the participants' resilience and determination.

Daisy Shah's fees for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

As mentioned before, several renowned names of the entertainment world will be seen channeling their inner 'khiladi' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. One of them is popular Bollywood actress Daisy Shah who is all set to be a part of a TV show for the first time. Daisy will be seen in a never seen before avatar, and fans can't wait to see her. Several reports claimed that Shiv Thakare is charging a whopping amount for each episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

But do you know who is the highest-paid contestant on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show? It is none other than Daisy Shah. According to an India TV report, Daisy Shah is surpassing Shiv Thakare by receiving more than double the amount. Daisy is charging a whopping 15 lakh rupees per episode. Yes, you heard it right! Daisy Shah will be the highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Along with Daisy Shah, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah to Sheezan Khan; Rohit Shetty-led show's full list of confirmed contestants