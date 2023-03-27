Is Dalljiet Kaur’s son Jaydon getting along with Nikhil Patel’s daughter Aariyana? Find out here

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. The actress shared several glimpses of the wedding with her fans on social media; from haldi to the big wedding day, the pictures show how happy the couple is in each other’s company. A day after their wedding, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand, for their honeymoon and shared amazing photos and videos. After Thailand and Singapore, Dalljiet flew off to Kenya to start this new phase of her life.

Dalljiet’s new phase in Kenya

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Dalljiet Kaur opened up about her new phase of life. For the unversed, Dalljiet in her earlier interview said that she will move to Kenya after her marriage but will continue to work in India. Her son, Jaydon will shift to Kenya with her. Nikhil’s elder daughter, Aariyana from his earlier marriage is also living with the couple. Recently, when the media reached out to the actress about Jaydon’s bonding with Aariyana, Dalljiet shared that the two have bonded really well. In fact, Aariyana is the perfect elder sibling as she is very protective of Jaydon. Dalljiet also shared that she always wanted Jaydon to grow up in the company of a sibling and Aariyana is a lovely girl.

About Dalljiet and Nikhil

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. The businessman has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi for work and the newlyweds are starting their new phase there.

On the professional front, Dalljiet Kaur is a popular face in the entertainment industry and has been part of many hit TV shows and reality shows over the years. She participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2. The actress met Shalin Bhanot while working together in the drama Kulvaddhu and married him in 2009. She divorced Shalin in 2015.

