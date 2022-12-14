Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee married? Wedding PICS go viral

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shot to fame after starring in the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where she essayed the role of Gopi and received a lot of appreciation. The actress has become the talk of the town as she announced her wedding and has been sharing glimpses on her social media handle. Yesterday, she dropped pictures and videos of her Haldi ceremony where she wore a yellow sharara. She also shared a video with her close friend Vishal Singh in which they two were seen grooving. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wedding PICS:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding was an intimate ceremony that was attended by close friends including Vishal Singh, Rashami Singh, Bhavini Purohit, and more. Devoleena has not yet revealed the identity of her husband and has tied the knot in Lonavala. For her wedding, Devoleena opted for a gorgeous red saree, chose gold and diamond jewelry, kaleerein, and looked ethereal. She shared numerous photos on her Instagram, flaunting her kaleera, mehendi, and bridal look. Check out Devoleena's PICS here:

Devoleena's closest Vishal Singh also dropped a picture with this beautiful bride and captioned it with a 'heart emoji'.

Bhavini Purohit Dave, Devoleena's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star, and her best friend also shared a picture with the bride.

Fans and friends are showering congratulatory messages for the actress on her social media handle and are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Devoleena's husband. On the professional front, Devoleena was last seen in a short film titled, 'First Second Chance'.

