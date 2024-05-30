For the last few years, Dipika Kakar has been on hiatus from her acting career. She is currently focused on enjoying her motherhood bliss and looking after her little son Ruhaan, whom she shares with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. However, Dipika maintains an active social media presence and keeps giving a peek into life through her vlogs. Her fans have always been curious about her comeback to the screens.

In Shoaib Ibrahim's latest vlog, Dipika got emotional as she completed 4 years of her vlogging journey. Meanwhile, the Ajooni actor spilled the beans on her return to screens. Let us dive into the details!

Shoaib Ibrahim teases Dipika Kakar's comeback

It is already known that Shoaib Ibrahim is an avid vlogger who keeps treating fans with candid glimpses of his life happenings. In his latest one, the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant brought flowers and cake to celebrate Dipika's vlogging journey as she completed four years.

Praising the actress and hinting at her acting comeback, Shoaib said, "Main jyada bolta nahi hun but seriously. Ek achha nek dil insaan, ek bahut hi beautiful person, ek kamaal actress jo abhi kuchh waqt ke liye rest pe hai. Inshallah fir aayegi aur ek bahut achhi maa jisne Ruhaan ka achhe se dhyaan rakha hai."

"(I don't say much, but seriously; a good person with a kind heart, a very beautiful person, a wonderful actress who is currently on rest for some time. With God's grace, she will be back and a very good mother who has taken good care of Ruhaan)."

Have a look at Dipika's latest social media post:

Dipika Kakar's work in the industry

Thanks to her performance as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar rose to huge popularity and wowed fans with her acting prowess.

Later, she stepped out of her comfort zone and participated in several reality shows. In 2015, Dipika was one of the contestants on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Further, in 2017, she participated in Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib Ibrahim.

After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 12, her fanbase witnessed a huge surge. Most recently, the actress played Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover.

