Is Disha Parmar returning with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3? Actress spills beans

Popular actress Disha Parmar is a well-known celebrity in the showbiz industry who has carved a niche for herself. Over the years, Disha starred in several shows and won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess and genuine personality. The actress was last seen essaying the lead actress in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In the show, Disha played Priya and starred opposite Nakuul Mehta, who essayed the role of Ram. Their on-screen chemistry was a treat to their fans' eye, and they gained an immense fan following too.

Disha Parmar returns to work:

In December 2022, Disha Parmar had quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after being associated with the show for more than a year. Post this, the actress was enjoying her break period and was seen traveling with her husband, Rahul Vaidya, and spending time with her family. Now after a break, Disha is all set to be back on the screens by starring in a new show. Surprisingly, this new show will be the third edition of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and will again essay the role of Priya.

Disha Parmar returns with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3:

While talking to Etimes TV, Disha was asked whether taking a break and returning with a new season was a part of the plan. Replying to this question, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame revealed that when she had quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, she had no idea that she will return with the same show. Disha revealed to her the show was over, and she was expecting to do something different. She mentioned that after every show she likes to take a break.

Speaking about her return with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha menttioned, "But, it seems the makers had a plan, and the role sounded good, and I felt if it was my show earlier, why not come back to it again? It is a finite show, so it is not something that will go on for years." Talking about being compared to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Disha feels that she and Nakuul were never close to Ram and Sakshi's performance. In the same interview, Disha also revealed that after qutting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, she didn't get a chance to watch the show after the leap.

Reportedly, Nakuul Mehta will be seen opposite Disha again for the third time in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

