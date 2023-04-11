Is Gashmeer Mahajani interested in doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss? Actor gives a SHOCKING reply

Popular actor Gashmeer Mahajani is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The star started his acting career by doing films and shows in the Marathi film industry. Over the years, Gashmeer has been a part of successful projects and won the hearts of the audience. Not only his talent but his charming persona is also loved by his fans. The actor has maintained an active social media presence and often shares updates regarding his personal and professional life.

Gashmeer Mahajani talks about reality shows:

Recently, Gashmeer Mahajani took to his Instagram account and conducted a Q&A session where he answered several questions asked by his fans and followers. In this Q&A session, one fan asked Gashmeer what he thinks about doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Replying to this question, Gashmeer gave a shocking reply and said, "None, if you are an actor or a creative person and if you believe in yourself, you need to stay away from these shows." Well, Gashmeer's fans now know that the actor would only take up fictional shows to entertain them.

Gashmeer Mahajani's personal life:

Speaking about his personal life, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor tied the knot with Gauri Deshmukh on 28 December 2014. After 5 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vyom on 21 December 2019.

Gashmeer Mahajani's professional life:

Gashmeer Mahajani rose to stardom after he essayed the lead role in the hit show Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer. The actor played Aditya Kumar Tripathi and impressed the viewers with his acting prowess. He joined the show when it began in 2020 and then took an exit in 2022. Gashmeer then participated in the most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, in 2022 and emerged as the finalist of the season. At present, he is seen essaying the role of Armaan Oberoi in the fantasy thriller show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles.

