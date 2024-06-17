Is Gulki Joshi doing Maddam Sir 2? Here’s what she said in response

Gulki Joshi recently appeared in an interview with ETimes where she discussed her role as Haseena Malik in Maddam Sir and if she is part of the second installment. She also shared her experiences from the past three years on the show, highlighting the fun banter with her team.

According to the latest reports, Maddam Sir 2 is set to launch soon on Sony SAB, and fans are eagerly anticipating Gulki Joshi's return as the iconic Haseena Malik. However, Gulki had a different perspective regarding fans' expectations.

Gulki Joshi won’t do Maddam Sir 2

In a recent interview with ETimes, Maddam Sir actor Gulki Joshi addressed the rumors about the second season of the popular comedy show. She revealed that while she had heard speculations about Maddam Sir 2 launching soon, she was completely unaware of any confirmed news regarding its production.

Additionally, there were rumors circulating about her involvement in the new season. Gulki clarified to her fans that even if Maddam Sir 2 is in the works, she will not be a part of the show. The Maddam Sir actor also mentioned that during the three years the show was on air, she thoroughly enjoyed her time working on set.

Take a look at Gulki Joshi’s post:

Gulki Joshi urges fans to support team Maddam Sir 2

By the end of her interview with ETimes, Gulki Joshi warmly extended her best wishes to the entire Maddam Sir 2 team, including the creators and the new cast members. She encouraged her fans and the audience to watch the show. Even though the actress will not be a part of it, she acknowledged that the producers likely had their own reasons for not including her in the sequel.

Gulki made it clear that she harbors no ill feelings towards the show's makers, emphasizing that they have never done anything wrong with her. She suggested that there might be various reasons behind such a significant decision.

Additionally, she expressed her gratitude for her fans' loyalty but urged them not to spread hatred or negativity towards the producers or the new cast members. Gulki urged everybody to understand the importance of supporting the show and respecting the decisions made by its creators.

Gulki Joshi’s stint on television

Gulki Joshi made her television debut with Zee TV's Phir Subah Hogi and later appeared in Life OK's Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja. She also played Sawri in Colors TV's Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and Naina in Zee TV's Piyaa Albela. Additionally, she starred as Devaki in &TV's mythological drama Paramavatar Shri Krishna and portrayed a reporter in MX Player's Bhaukaal.

Beyond television, Gulki has been active in theater, performing in various stage plays. In 2019, she played Ambika in Zee Theatre's play Purush alongside Ashutosh Rana and appeared in the film Nakkash.

From 2020 to 2023, Gulki portrayed S.H.O. Haseena Mallik, a Lucknow-based female cop, in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir. She will next be seen in the theater play Pyar Mein Twist opposite Ankit Raj.

About Maddam Sir

Maddam Sir is an Indian Hindi-language comedy-action television series that aired on Sony SAB from February 24, 2020, to February 18, 2023, and is also available for streaming on SonyLIV. The show was produced by Jay Mehta under the banner of Jay Productions and starred Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Priyanshu Singh, Sonali Naik, and Bhavika Sharma.

Set in Lucknow, the series focuses on an all-women police station where four main characters handle various cases that come to the Janpad, Lucknow Police Station. They approach these cases with intelligence, bravery, and emotional depth.

