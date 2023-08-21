Is Indian Idol scripted? Roadies former judge Raghu Ram reveals TRUTH about his reality singing show audition

Raghu Ram, renowned as the former judge of Roadies during its early seasons, has gained immense popularity during the show. Raghu also received immense attention in 2004 when he auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol. He recently made an intriguing revelation about his involvement in Indian Idol. The video of Raghu's audition from the show's inaugural season has circulated online for quite some time, leading people to believe that he was genuinely a contestant. However, Raghu recently disclosed that he was sent in by the show's producers to engage in a confrontation with the judges.

Is Indian Idol scripted? Raghu Ram reveals the TRUTH:

In a recent podcast episode of Cyrus Says, Raghu Ram and his brother Rajiv Lakshman made an appearance. During the podcast, Raghu was questioned about his Indian Idol audition experience. He said, “So, I have finished shooting for Roadies Season 2. The shoot ended at Wagga border and I was coming to Mumbai via Delhi and at that time the first season of this thing was being shot. My girlfriend at that time then became my wife, now my ex-wife, was working as part of the team.”

He added, “So I went there and at that time I had this reputation of being a hot-headed and deadly boy like you’ll tell me, so these guys said hey man you’ve come why don’t you go and pick up a fight with the judges. I said why would I do that, I like them, at least some of them. And they said no man, people are crying and coming out and they said you go and fight with them it’ll be fun. I said for whom? Then Sugandha said, "Do it, do it and I said for you, I’ll do it.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Raghu further continued, “So I went in there, I didn’t know what song to sing, I sang something the guy in front of me sang. I went in there and I started singing. I went to pick up a fight. They didn’t know I was a plant. They were reacting to me genuinely.”

Raghu Ram revealed that after the stint in the show, he ended up working with the production.

Raghu Ram’s career trajectory

Work-wise, Raghu Ram is best known for being a judge at MTV Roadies. He was a senior supervising producer at MTV India and an anchor and a director on MTV Roadies, MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd, and MTV Splitsvilla. Along with his brother, Raghu has also worked in the movie Tees Maar Khan in 2010 along with Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Roadies’ Raghu Ram reveals he got labeled as a ‘bully’ because of his onscreen persona on the show