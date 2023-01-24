Is Karan Kundrra looking at marriage with Tejasswi Prakash any time soon?

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills. Over the years, the actor had quite an inspiring journey, and Bigg Boss 15 was one of them. One of the biggest highlights of this season was his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple started dating during their stint in the hit reality show and are now tagged as one of the most popular and adorable couples.

In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Karan spoke about his relationship and marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash. Karan shared that he is at peace right now and has clarity. He added, "It is a normal relationship with two people coming together and trying to be normal. Tejasswi and I are very different, and it’s an imperfectly perfect love story." Revealing his marriage plans, Karan stated that marriage doesn't seem important as the relationship does not lack anything. He added that there is an unspoken clarity between him and Tejasswi that marriage is something that they should not be worrying about. He also said that they spend time throughout the day and are away only when they are shooting.

Karan also mentioned that their relationship has been through a lot of ups and downs but every time something unfavorable happened, they emerge stronger. "So, these things don’t seem important kyunki pata hi hai. Considering that this relationship is ki jab jo hona hai ho kar hi rahega toh tension lena hi band kar do. This is a no-tension relationship. Iss relationship mein siyappe nahi hain," Karan concluded.

Karan Kundrra's professional front:

Karan Kundrra made his debut in the showbiz world with the popular show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009 and starred opposite Kritika Kamra. Karan then hosted some popular shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. He also starred in films such as Mubarakan and 1921, and in 2021, he also essayed a pivotal character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Karan is now gearing up for his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in main roles. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Ishq Mein Ghayal will soon air on Colors TV.