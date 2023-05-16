Is Karan Kundrra starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal wrapping up? Here's what Reem Shaikh has to say

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani, premiered on February 13. The fantasy drama grabbed a lot of attention and was often compared to the hit fantasy show The Vampire Diaries. While Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was a finite show of 52 episodes, the response to the show was lukewarm and it did not score well on the ratings chart. However, according to the latest report, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will wrap in June 2023.

Reem Shaikh talks about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal going off-air:

While talking to Etimes TV, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Reem Shaikh confirmed that the show is going to go off-air. The actress, who essayed the role of Eisha, shared that they knew from the beginning that it was a 52 episodes finite show. She mentioned that the show did well on the channel's online platform, and they had put their best into the show.

Reem also revealed that the entire team worked hard. Lastly, Reem added, "It is okay if a show was not able to connect with the TV audience we win some and lose some."

On the professional front, Reem Shaikh has been a part of numerous shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan and more.

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Eisha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves, and Eisha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama premiered on February 13 and airs Monday to Wednesday at 9 PM on Colors.

