Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir approached for Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

The buzz about Bigg Boss 17 is increasing day by day and looks like the makers are gearing up for the new season. Bigg Boss has been an audience's favourite reality show owing to its controversial scenes and an interesting ensemble of contestants. Every season the show often makes headlines due to its eye-grabbing content. Now as the makers are gearing up for the 17th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, several top-notch celebrity names' are doing rounds for being approached for Bigg Boss 17.

Soundous Moufakir approached for Bigg Boss 17?

Now according to Tellychakkar's report, another reality show star has been approached to participate in the controversial reality show. Soundous Moufakir, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is in talks with Bigg Boss 17 makers. The report says that if things work out between the makers and Soundous then she might be seen in the 17th season of Bigg Boss. Along with Soundous, celebs such as Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, and Pooja Bhatt have been reportedly approached to participate in the Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Take a look at the post here-

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 17 but she shared that she will take some time before giving a nod to the next season of Bigg Boss.

About Soundous Moufakir:

Soundous Moufakir is a Morrocon model who has appeared in several reality shows such as Roadies X9 and Splitsvilla X4. She has been a part of several music videos and short films. Soundous won Splitsvilla 14 with Hamid Barkzi, and their chemistry was the most talked about in the house. However, their relationship went down south after the show, and both parted ways. At present, she is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. On the show, she has formed a great bond with Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare.

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 17 will have an interesting theme of singles Vs couples and hence the contestants might be chosen on that criteria. According to the rumours, Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on 30th September on Colors TV. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

