Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak going to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Details inside
Choreographer Punit Pathak will be joining the popular daily Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as per reports. The star dancer will share screen space with the ever-so-gorgeous Bhavika Sharma.
Punit Pathak, who rose to fame with his stint on different reality shows, is now going to be a part of Star Plus soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The speculations about the same ignited after Punit was spotted on the sets of the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh as protagonists.
Punit Pathak likely to appear in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
According to a report in India Forums, Dance Plus Pro captain Punit Pathak will be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Wonder how? As per the report, Punit will team up with the lead actress of the show Bhavika Sharma for something special. However, whether the dancer will feature in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or Bhavika is going to do a special performance with him in Dance Plus Pro is still a mystery. The news has filled the fans with a lot of excitement. They cannot wait to see Punit and Bhavika together on screen.
Take a look at the latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:
Talking about Dance Plus Pro, it is the seventh season of Dance Plus. The show is all set to roll out with Remo D'Souza and captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty. This time, the audience will get to experience a huge range of talent and skills from the contestants. Dance Plus Pro is aiming to highlight the authenticity of Indian dance styles with a modern twist to them. It will surely hook the audiences to their TV screens.
About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TV soap loosely based on the Bengali series Kusum Dola. It formerly starred Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The story starts with Virat aka Neil, a young police officer marrying a woman portrayed by Ayesha to honor the promise he made to her dying father. However, when his former lover, played by Aishwarya re-enters his life, he finds himself in a tough situation.
At present, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is showing the narrative of the second generation with Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh as protagonists.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. It premiered on October 5, 2020, and airs on Star Plus every Monday-Sunday at 8 pm. It streams digitally on Disney+Hotstar.
