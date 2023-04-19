Is Krushna Abhishek holding back from re-joining The Kapil Sharma Show due to monetary issues?

Krushna Abhishek was an integral part of the most loved comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. His alter ego Sapna pulled off some hilarious stunts and it’s hard to not miss the comedian on the show. It was in August last year, reports confirmed that Krushna Abhishek is quitting the show due to a contract issue. However, recent speculations gave rise that he might make a comeback to the show. Krushna Abhishekh opened up on this and read on to know what the comedian has to say.

Is Krushna Abhishek returning back to The Kapil Sharma Show?

Krushna Abhishek who has been part of The Kapil Sharma Show for more than four years is not returning to the ongoing season. Recent developments suggest that the comedian received a call from the makers recently. ETimes reported that Krushna Abhishek said, "Yes, I received a call from the makers of TKSS (The Kapil Sharma Show) recently. They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se."

Since this might give rise to further speculation that if the contractual issues get resolved, the comedian might return to the show, Krushna confirmed that he is not returning to the ongoing season. He added, “It won’t happen this season. Hopefully, I will return in the next season, Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won’t it?”

On the other hand, rumours are The Kapil Sharma Show will be temporarily going off air in July. However, Krushna informed that he has no news about it. Recently, Kapil Sharma cleared the air about the show taking a hiatus. He said, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”

