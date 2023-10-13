Is Kundali Bhagya on the verge of a major twist? Paras Kalnawat drops hints

Paras Kalnawat, a charismatic and popular actor, commands a significant fan base for his notable performances. Recognized for his portrayal of Samar in Anupamaa, Paras departed from the show midway and has since found a new role as Rajveer Luthra in the television series Kundali Bhagya, joining the production after a notable generational leap. His camaraderie with co-stars such as Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih is evident from his social media presence, where he frequently shares candid moments with them. Paras recently hinted at an upcoming twist in the show, generating excitement and anticipation among the fervent fans of the series.

Is Kundali Bhagya expecting a major twist?

Kundali Bhagya is undeniably one of the most beloved television shows in Indian households, and actor Paras Kalnawat, who essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the series, has ignited anticipation among fans by dropping a hint about an upcoming major twist. He shared a compelling image on his Instagram, featuring himself and co-actress Anjum Fakih, both appearing wounded.

Alongside the image, Kalnawat left an intriguing caption that reads, “Paigaam bhijwa do, Toofan aane waala hai #AnjumFakih #ParasKalnawat #Srishti #Rajveer #SriVeer #KundaliBhagya #Firestorm (Send the message, a storm is coming.)” This tease has set the fans abuzz with excitement, hinting at a brewing storm in the show's narrative.

Fans reaction:

As Paras tantalized fans with hints about the forthcoming twist, their excitement overflowed, prompting a wave of enthusiastic comments on his post. One fan expressed anticipation and wrote, “Mausam bigadne waala hai (The weather is about to change),” while another fan invoked an air of determination, stating, “Oh man, fighting game on! Sher akela aata hai (The lion comes alone).”

About Kundali Bhagya

Currently, Kundali Bhagya is captivating audiences with its myriad twists and turns, garnering widespread adoration. In the recent episode, the Luthra family initiates preparations for Kavya's wedding. Additionally, Preeta makes a return to the Luthra household but is unable to recollect anyone from her past. Viewers can catch the enthralling developments of the show on Zee5.

On the professional front, Paras ventured into the world of modeling in 2016, marking his debut in the industry. In 2017, he made his entry into the entertainment sphere with his role in the television serial Meri Durga. He garnered a massive fan base with his role in the show Anupamaa.

