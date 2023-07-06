Is Kushal Tandon planning a move to Bollywood from TV? Details inside

Kushal Tandon, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has recently been making waves with his comeback after six years in Ekta Kapoor's romantic show Barsaatein. He is seen opposite Shivangi Joshi and the fresh pairing has grabbed the attention of the audience. Known for his charismatic screen presence and impressive acting skills, Kushal Tandon has successfully carved a niche for himself on the small screen. However, in a recent interview, the actor got candid and opened up about his aspirations for a potential transition to Bollywood.

Kushal Tandon on exploring Bollywood

It is not unusual for Television actors to leave behind their glorious careers in TV and move to Bollywood for exploring better opportunities. Many are also open to exploring other mediums like OTT. However, Kushal expressed that if he solely desired to be in movies, he would have made the switch earlier, even before his stint in Beyhadh. “But until and unless it’s a really good script, I don’t want to do it. I am happy being an A-lister on TV and doing some web shows in between than doing a film for the sake of it. I have a lot of good work behind me and I want to make sure that I do something interesting and impactful even in films too," said the actor. He also expressed that he is humbled by the love audience gave him even when he has been away from the screens. The Barsaatein actor shared, “Priority wise TV remains on the top. I think it’s even bigger than OTT.”

Kushal Tandon on his character in Barsaatein

Talking about his character Reyansh in Barsaatein, Kushal Tandon said, “He is a non-conformist and non-feminist. He is sharp and really good at his job. Because of a past story, he has trust issues and also build a wall around himself, not letting anyone come close to him. Reyansh heads a team of journalists and is fierce and bold. He takes on ministers and businessmen, without any fears, even if that means his business gets suffered.”

