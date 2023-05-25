Is marriage on the cards for Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Puniya? Bigg Boss 14 fame spills beans

Popular celebrity couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Puniya are among the most talented and loved actors in the showbiz industry. However, their personal life has truly grabbed the headlines for a while now. During their journey on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra and Eijaz started dating. Since then, this power couple has been setting new relationship goals and leaving their fans in awe with their beautiful chemistry. The duo's fans have been eagerly waiting with bated breath for the two to get married and now it seems like the wait will be soon over.

Eijaz Khan talks about his marriage plans with Pavitraa Puniya:

In a recent conversation with News 18, Eijaz Khan spilled beans about his marriage plans with ladylove Pavitraa Puniya. When the actor was asked questioned whether marriage plans is on cards or not, Eijaz said, "Of course, it is on the card. Where is the time? Gathering the whole family from all over the world, taking time for them and us. I want it to be if not such a grand affair but I want it to be a celebration."

Eijaz further added, "She (Pavvitra) says what’s the point we never gonna get time, let’s just get it done. But I feel I want my family and close friends to be there. So we will find a medium. We will figure it out very soon."

Take a look at their PIC here-

On the professional front, Eijaz is busy promoting his web series titled City of Dreams season 3 in which he will be seen essaying the role of Wasim Khan. It will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 26.

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Puniya's personal life:

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Puniya have been painting the town red after having stepped out of Bigg Boss 14. During their stint, Eijaz clearly stated that he wishes to marry his ladylove at any cost and also said, “Tu jaise hai, mujhe qubool hai”. On October 4, 2022, Pavitraa Puniya took to her social media handle and announced her engagement with Eijaz. The actress flaunted her magnificent diamond ring blushing with joy.



