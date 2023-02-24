Is Mohsin Khan joining the cast of Anupamaa? Here's what we know

Mohsin Khan is amongst the most popular celebs in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His performance won the hearts of the audience and his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years. Post this, the actor has not appeared in any show but is still connected to his fans through social media. He often updates his fans regarding his whereabouts. As per recent developments, it has been reported that Mohsin will soon make a grand comeback with the popular daily soap Anupamma. Mohsin Khan to soon join the cast of Anupamma

Reportedly, the popular daily soap Anupamma will soon welcome a new face which will likely to be played by everyone’s heartthrob Mohsin. If the reports are to be believed, he will be cast opposite Nidhi Shah. A close source revealed that ‘It is yet to be unfolded if Mohsin will be a part of the popular daily soap, but I'm sure whatever it is, it will be a visual treat for the audiences and the fans will be excited to see them together." However, fans are still waiting for an official announcement from the makers of the show.

Mohsin Khan’s work After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada. He then joined hands with Aneri Vajani for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon'. Mohsin also collaborated with actress Smriti Kalra for a romantic music video titled 'Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya' which was released on 14 Jul 2022.

