Is new mom Neha Marda taking a break from her career after delivery?

Television actress Neha Marda embraced motherhood with the birth of her baby girl in April this year. Recently, she shared the name of her daughter and uploaded her first photo on social media to introduce her to the world. Neha married businessman Ayushman Agarwal in 2012 and two-month-old Anaya Agarwal is their first child. Although Neha has been part of many hit TV shows, she rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit and longest-running show Balika Vadhu.

Neha Marda on resuming work post delivery

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up on how she is adjusting to being a new mother and her career plans. Neha seems confident that her career won't take a backseat because of her newborn. The Balika Vadhu actress said, “I shifted to my mother’s place during my seventh month, and I’m still here because I wanted to take this break for my recovery. Moreover, traveling is not very safe for my daughter right now as she’s a premature baby. I’m planning to go back to Mumbai soon and get back to work.” The actress further added that she doesn't want to take up any project immediately, and said, "It would be false on my part to commit to any show right now as I’m breastfeeding my child. I don’t know how demanding my baby would be in the coming months, and how things would be for me."

Take a look at Neha's newborn here:

'I'm not ready yet'

Neha, who was also seen in Kundali Bhagya, shared that she wants to make the most of her time with the baby. However, she has always been ambitious and she believes that she can still continue with her career. Talking about balancing the baby and career, Neha said, "Abhi mere bachhe ko meri zarurat hai, isliye mere liye yeh important hai. But har cheez ka ek waqt hota hai. I’ll not be available for her all the time. Her presence in my life does not mean an end to my career. It does not mean I will stop being an ambitious woman." However, she believes she is not ready to be in front of the camera yet and wants to get healthier and lighter. She shared, “Maybe people are ready to take me back in a show and not bother about my body shape, but I feel I’m not ready yet."

