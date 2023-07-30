Is new mom Pankhuri Awasthy doing fine after C-section delivery? Husband Gautam Rode updates

On July 25th, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy in their lives. Fans of the couple were super excited to hear the news. They took to social media the next day to announce the exciting news with their friends and family. Curios fans were eagerly waiting for an update from the new parents. Now, Gautam Rode opened up about his excitement about the new journey, Pankhuri's health, and their newborns.

Gautam on embracing fatherhood

In an interview with ETimes TV, Gautam Rode shared how excited he is to embark on this new phase of life. The actor also shared that he is ready to have sleepless nights for the babies now. He said, "Some of our relatives are saying that our son looks like me, while our daughter looks like Pankhuri. Actually, it’s too early to tell. I am just happy and glad that the babies are fine and the mother is doing well. The feeling of becoming a father is slowly sinking in. Yes, I am ready for some sleepless nights now. I am looking forward to this beautiful journey ahead."

Take a look at Gautam and Pankuri's pregnancy announcement here:

Gautam on Pankhuri's health

Talking about how his wife's health, Gautam revealed that she had a C-section delivery, however, he assured that there was nothing to worry about. "We are blessed and extremely happy to have become parents. Pankhuri and I are excited about this new phase in our lives. I always wanted twin babies and now our family is complete. I have no words to express my joy. The delivery was a C-section, but everything went well. Our family is complete now, we have a girl and a boy," concluded Gautam.

For the unversed, Pankhuri and Gautam who met each other on the sets of Suryaputra Karn tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan. After almost 5 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in April this year.

ALSO READ: Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty tells Prince Narula ‘Tameez mein reh’ during verbal spat; Find out what happened