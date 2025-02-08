Is Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar set to tie wedding knot with a lawyer? REPORT

Ahmed Ali Akbar, known for being one of the prominent names in the Pakistani entertainment industry, never fails to win hearts with his performances. Currently, the actor is all over the internet, as he is reportedly going to tie the wedding knot very soon. While the actor prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, the rumors of his wedding have created a buzz on the internet. After Mirza Gohar Rashid and actress Kubra Khan, it seems that Ahmed Ali Akbar is next.

According to HideSide magazine, marriage is on the cards for Ahmed Ali Akbar. Yes, as per the report, he is reportedly planning to marry someone who is not an actor. As per the portal's sources, Akbar's soon-to-be wife doesn't belong to the entertainment industry but rather is from his own family.

Reports also suggest that his ladylove is a lawyer and digital content creator by profession, and her name is Maham Batool. Not only this, there have been pictures circulating on social media of the girl (speculated to be Maham) with whom Akbar is set to say "Qubool Hai."

Considering Akbar's private nature, fans think that if the actor does tie the knot, it will be a low-key affair with close family members in attendance.

Earlier, in an interview with Connect Cine, when Akbar was asked about his marriage plans in 2025, he vaguely responded, saying that this decision is in God's hands and marriage is ultimately a family matter.

Not only Akbar, but singer Asim Azhar and actress Merub Ali have also announced their plans to marry this year. However, Azhar has remained tight-lipped about his own wedding plans. In addition to this, actress Anmol Baloch is also rumored to tie the wedding knot this year.

Recently, Mawra Hocane, who has also worked in the Indian film industry, got married to actor Ameer Gilani. While their dating rumors were rife, they directly confirmed their relationship by sharing gorgeous pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Coming back to Ahmed Ali Akbar, the actor has starred in numerous hit Pakistani TV dramas such as Guzaarish, Yeh Raha Dil, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Parizaad and more.