Is Pakistani actress Anmol Baloch set to marry a millionaire businessman in 2025? Deets inside

Pakistani actress Anmol Baloch has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry. Known for her beauty and acting chops, the actress often garnered love for her professional life. However, the actress's personal life is currently the talk of the town.

2025 seems fortunate for actors, for many are getting married and finding love, including popular star Mawra Hocane. It now seems like Anmol is next.

According to The Current, Anmol Baloch is set to get married in 2025. Yes, you read that right! The popular actress, whose personal life has always been under wraps like many, is now all over the news as her marriage rumors are rife. As per the report, Anmol's soon-to-be husband is Omair Baig.

Omair doesn't belong to the Pakistani entertainment industry and isn't an actor. However, Omair is the son of a minister and a director at Baig Companies. Reportedly, he is a millionaire businessman.

As soon as this report surfaced, the buzz about their wedding soared. According to rumors mentioned in Minute Mirror, Omair is already married. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

Ever since this news broke, fans have eagerly awaited Anmol Baloch's official announcement of her wedding. However, the actress has yet to confirm these wedding rumors.

Speaking about Anmol Baloch, the actress belongs to the northern Sindh region, specifically to the Kashmore district. Owing to her amazing work in the industry, Anmol has a massive fan following. The actress enjoys 2.3 million followers on her Instagram handle and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Over the years, Anmol has worked in numerous Pakistani TV dramas such as Aik Larki Aam Si, Sara Sajeeda, Aik Sitam Aur, Sirf Tum and more. She was loved for her characters in the show and also applauded for her performance.