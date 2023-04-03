Is Palak Tiwari dating Ibrahim Ali Khan? Find out what she has to say

Popular actress Palak Tiwari is riding high on success, and there are no second thoughts about it! Be it her acting prowess or mind-blowing fashion sense, Palak has been the talk of the town lately and enjoys a massive fan following. Though she is connected with her fans and followers through social media, fans are often curious to know more about her personal life. There have been linkup rumours of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan for a while.

Palak Tiwari addresses rumours of dating Ibrahim Ali Khan:

For the unversed, there were several times when Palak Tiwari was spotted spending time with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Last year, the two were spotted leaving together in a car from a restaurant in Mumbai which sparked their dating rumors. Now in a conversation with ETimes TV, Palak Tiwari was asked to spill the beans on her personal life. The Bijlee Bijlee star was asked whether she is dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Replying to this question, Palak shared that she has been busy shooting two films and feels satisfied with them. She revealed that work is her sole focus, and this year has been quite important for her. Dismissing these rumours, Palak further added that she doesn’t pay heed to such rumours as it is a part of her profession and revealed that instead of this, she would rather focus on her work. “While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that,” concluded Palak.

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and brother Reyansh.

Palak Tiwari’s professional life:

After Bijlee Bijlee's success, Palak Tiwari has become quite a well-known face of the entertainment world. Her good looks act as an additional factor and due to this, she enjoys a massive fan following. Palak also starred in another music video, ‘Mangta Hai Kya’ with Aditya Seal. She has acted in Vivek Oberoi’s film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.’

A few days ago, Palak took to her social media handle and announced her upcoming film ‘The Virgin Tree’ wherein she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also gearing up for Salman Khan’s anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

