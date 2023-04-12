Is Paras Chhabra's 'hard to move on' post a response to Mahira Sharma's 'learning lesson' caption?

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one of the most loved pairs in the house. Even after the show got over, they continued being on good terms, and fans gave them the tag #PaHira. Although they never acknowledged their relationship, they were the rumoured couple who won the hearts of the netizens with their cuteness. However, recent news shocked fans as Mahira deleted all her social media posts with Paras. While this confirmed they broke up, Paras told the media that they were never together in the first place.

Mahira Sharma’s recent social media post

Since the news of their breakup, the two have caught the attention of netizens with their social media posts. Today, Mahira posted a photo of herself posing in the sun, and in the captions, she wrote, “Some people are lessons to be learnt by heart.” Fans naturally assumed that this post is directed toward Paras, and they wrote in the comment, “you have your #mahirians in all your ups and downs!!” Other users also commented to show their support for the actress.

Meanwhile, within a few hours of Mahira’s post, Paras took to his Instagram story and posted a quote that reads, “Sometimes it’s very hard to move on, but once you move on, you’ll realize it was the best decision you’ve ever made.”

A few minutes later came another post from Paras which reads, “Forgiving people in silence and never speaking to them again is a form of self-care.” Well, netizens cannot help but wonder that something is definitely going on between the two.

Mahira and Paras after Bigg Boss 13

After the show got ever, Mahira and Paras moved to Chandigarh, where the Naagin actress was busy with a few Punjabi projects. However, recently the actress returned to Mumbai and after a few days of this news, Paras took to his social media to share that he has also shifted back to Mumbai.