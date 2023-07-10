Is Paridhi Sharma participating in Bigg Boss 17? Find Out

Paridhi Sharma, a name that has been making waves in the industry, has emerged as a rising star whose remarkable performances have garnered a dedicated fan base. Sharma's breakthrough moment came with her portrayal of Jodha Bai in the historical drama series Jodha Akbar, which aired from 2013 to 2015. With a diverse repertoire and an innate ability to bring characters to life, Sharma has carved a niche for herself, earning her a well-deserved place among the most promising talents in the film and television landscape. Now, in a media interaction, the actress opened up if she is planning to participate in Bigg Boss 17.

Paridhi Sharma to be seen in Bigg Boss 17?

It is not unusual for celebrities to participate in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. The last season, Bigg Boss 16 which aired on October 2022 saw popular television personalities locked inside the house. Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the season, with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam as the second and third runner up, respectively. Now, reports are surfacing on the internet speculating the contestants for the upcoming seventeenth season. Several reports are doing the rounds on the internet about the TV actors approached for Bigg Boss 17. Among them, one name that is doing the rounds is TV actor Paridhi Sharma. However, The Jodha Akbar actress put all rumors to rest as she confirmed that she hasn't thought of participating in a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. In fact, she is so busy these days that doesn't get the time to watch these shows.

Paridhi on the type of shows she wants to do

Well, it's not that Paridhi doesn't want to be part of any reality shows. The actress expressed her desire to be part of a dance-based reality show, saying, "I would love to be part of a dance reality show. I love to dance, so that will be my personal choice." She often treats her fans to dance clips on her social media.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim request paps to talk softly as newborn is asleep; Get clicked outside hospital