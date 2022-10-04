Is Pavvitra Punia engaged to Eijaz Khan? Actor blushes as she flaunts her 'precious gift'; PIC

Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been the talk of the town ever since they participated in the show, Bigg Boss 14. The two fell head over heels in love while they were part of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, and since then they have been dishing out major relationship goals. From pulling each other's leg to expressing their love publicly, the duo does it all. Pavvitra and Eijaz never fail to impress their fans with their mushy posts for one another.

Today, Pavvitra Punia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in the stories section. In this photo, Pavvitra is seen blushing as she flaunts her precious diamond ring. Sharing this, she wrote, "Whatttttttttttt!!!!!???" While many have been waiting for her and Eijaz Khan to get married, this picture is a ray of hope for their fans.

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia's love story:

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia have been painting the town red after having stepped out of Bigg Boss 14. From passion to possessiveness, the couple had shown every requisite of love in the reality show, and fans had been witness to all of it. It was during the show that Eijaz clearly stated that he wishes to marry his ladylove at any cost and also said, “Tu jaise hai, mujhe qubool hai”.

The couple has often addressed questions about their cast differences and age gap. They have also mentioned how proud they are to be each other's partner. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pavvitra said that this is a win-win situation for her and that she has got a really mature man who is 14 years elder than her and peaceful. He knows way better, and age is not at all issue for them.

On the professional front, Pavvitra has been a part of popular shows like Naagin, Balveer Returns, etc. Speaking about Eijaz, the actor starred in shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kasamh Se, Naagin, Saas Bina Sasural, Shubh Vivah, and others.

Also Read: PIC: Pavitra Punia pens sweetest birthday note for her 'khansaab'; Eijaz Khan says 'Thank you baby'