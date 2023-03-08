Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Find out what she has to say

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in the news since she entered Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and became the audience's favorite. The actress did not lift the trophy but definitely won many hearts with her down-to-earth and genuine nature. She was among the top 5 finalists and was eliminated after reaching the top 3. However, post her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka is riding high on success and reportedly she has been offered numerous projects including music videos, shows, and even films.

Priyanka talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Several reports were doing the round which claimed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season. Now in a chat with India TV, Priyanka spilled beans on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and revealed that she has been offered the show. The Bigg Boss 16 fame revealed that while the offer is still on the table, she still has a lot to think about. Priyanka mentioned that she has many fears because of which has apprehensions to agree for the stunt-based reality show. Now it will be interesting to see whether Priyanka will accept the offer and star in another popular reality show or decline it.

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

On the professional front, Priyanka will soon be seen in a romantic song with her close friend Ankit Gupta. Since the song has been announced, 'PriAnkit' fans are going gaga and eagerly waiting for its release. The title of the music video is 'Kuch Itne Haseen.' However, there are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directional. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta reunite for ‘Kuch Itne Haseen’, release poster; Seen yet?