Is Rahul Vaidya collaborating with Disha Parmar for a project? Here's what we know

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most loved couples in the telly town. The duo is happily married and often give major couple goals with their fabulous pictures on social media. The couple loves to travel around in their free time and make beautiful memories together. They were recently on a vacation and shared amazing pictures from their trip. Well, recently the couple shared a professional update with their fans and hinted that they are collaborating for a project. It will be treat to see them together on screen after a long time and we just can’t wait for more details to be revealed. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya to collaborate for a project

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Parmar shared an adorable selfie with her better half Rahul and also posted a sticker of ‘action time’ hinting on their collaboration. However, in another story shared by the actress it was revealed that the couple are coming together for a Netflix project and the details of which are not out yet. The couple looked super cute in that selfie and it will be a treat for the fans to watch them together on screen. Check out the post here

Work front On the work front, Rahul has been a part of numerous reality shows, including Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and emerged as the runner up in Bigg Boss 14. Besides this, he has also sang some popular songs and released successful albums recently. Disha, on the other hand was a part of several popular daily soaps and recently was a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

