Is Sana Raees Khan paid more than Vicky Jain for participating in Bigg Boss 17?

Sana Raees Khan has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Sana's elimination was followed by her decision not to do any house duties by staking ration for the whole house. This decision made the other inmates refer to her as 'selfish.' Further, Sana created headlines for her bond with Vicky Jain. Nevertheless, there is a buzz that says she is earning more than Vicky.

How much did Sana Raees Khan charge for her Bigg Boss 17 participation?

According to Bollywood Life, Sana Raees Khan charged Rs. 6 lakhs per week during her time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Since she stayed on the show for almost eight weeks, Sana earned approximately Rs. 48 lakhs for participating in the controversial reality show.

Speaking of Vicky Jain, he is said to have charged Rs. 5 Lakhs for each week. Although the figures are not reported to be true and exact, Sana Raees Khan is speculated to have earned more than her co-contestant, Vicky Jain, in two months.

How was Sana Raees Khan's equation with Vicky Jain?

Sometimes, the inmates consistently cited how Sana had no stand for herself. She does whatever Vicky tells her and follows his instructions without taking a stand. However, despite such circumstances, she shared a close bond with him. Sana's equation with Vicky became one of the most discussed topics.

Further, after stepping out of the controversial house, Sana Raees Khan opened up about her feelings for Vicky Jain. She said, "He's a very good friend. He has always supported me. But there were certain misunderstandings between us in the last few days."

Explaining more, she added, "I admit that among all the boys contestants on the show, I have connected the most to Vicky."

For the uninformed, Sana was nominated for elimination by Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar. She had a bittersweet exit from Bigg Boss 17. Besides her bond with Vicky Jain, Sana Raees Khan also curated headlines for her friendship with Mannara Chopra.

DISCLAIMER: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (name of the publications). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers. However, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

