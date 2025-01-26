Is Sandiip Sikcand’s ‘caption’ featuring photo with Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Digvijay Rathee a dig at Vivian Dsena?
Renowned producer Sandiip Sikcand shared a photo with the Bigg Boss 18 contestants Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, and Digvijay Rathee.
Bigg Boss 18 finalist Vivian Dsena’s success party made a lot of buzz recently. Almost all contestants were invited. What caught netizens’ attention was Karan veer Mehra and his family– Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Digvijay Rathee missing from the party, among a few others. Now, producer Sandiip Sikcand took a dig at the Madhubala actor’s party in his latest social media post.
On the night of January 24, Karan Veer Mehra reunited wiith his Bigg Boss 18 friends– Chum Darang and Digvijay Rathee. Shilpa Shirodkar is currently in Hyderabad, so fans missed seeing her with the group. It seems the trio also met the renowned producer Sandiip Sikcand that night.
Later, the producer uploaded a selfie wiith the Bigg Boss 18 contestants and wrote in the caption, “You dont need to be “invited” for any sponsored party - YOU GUYS ARE THE PARTY Thanks so much for coming and loads of love and best best wishes.” It’s evident that the caption is a dig at the trio not being invited to Vivian Dsena’s party.
Check out Sandiip Sikcand’s post below:
For the unversed, Karan and Chum told the media that they were not invited to the party that was organized by Vivian’s wife Nouran Aly. The Splitsvilla fame was invited, but he decided to give it a miss as he was not sure why he received the invitation.
All Bigg Boss 18 contestants, except Shrutika Arjun and Gunratan Sadavarte, attended Vivian’s party. Vishal Pandey, Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui were also there.
For the unversed, Sandiip Sikcand has been vocal about his support for Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang. He uploaded several posts on social media praising the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner for his game. Recently, he also opened up about receiving death threats and abusive messages from Rajat Dalal’s fans for his support to Karan.
