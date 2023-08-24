Is Shaheer Sheikh making his Bollywood debut with Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti?

Popular star Shaheer Sheikh is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. The actor has undoubtedly swooned in the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Over the years, Shaheer has been a part of several shows, music videos, and other projects and entertained the audience with his talent. The actor was last seen in a daily soap titled Woh Toh Hai Albelaa where he starred opposite Hiba Nawab. Now, it seems like Shaheer is all set to achieve a new milestone in his career. Read on to know.

A few hours ago, Do Patti producer Kanika Dhillon, a popular and talented screenwriter and author, took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration. In these photos, Do Patti star cast such as Kriti Sanon, Kajol and more enjoying the party. Along with them, we also see Shaheer Sheikh attending the birthday bash. Well, these photos have now sparked speculations that Shaheer might soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Do Patti.

However, Shaheer Sheikh has not yet announced his Bollywood debut. But after seeing him celebrating with Do Patti star cast we are sure his fans are now on the edge of their seats to know more about it.

Speaking about Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Do Patti, the film is a mystery-thriller that is backed by Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon and Netflix. Along with producing it, Kriti is also a part of the film. Do Patti also stars Kajol in an important role.

About Shaheer Sheikh's life:

Shaheer Sheikh is known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharata, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been huge hits among the audience. Speaking about his personal life, Shaheer got married to his longtime girlfriend, Ruchikaa Kapoor, in 2020. The duo embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September 2021.

