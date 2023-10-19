Is Shivangi Joshi in love with someone? Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actress drops hint

Shivangi Joshi is a famous and beloved actress in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan base. Despite being a star, Shivangi prefers keeping her personal life under wraps and refrains from speaking about her love life. However, while chatting with Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu on his chat show, the actress dropped hints about being in love.

Is Shivangi Joshi in love with someone?

It all happened when Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu asked Shivangi Joshi whether she was in a relationship. The actress laughed it off and said, "Why should I answer this question?" Faisal then asked Shivangi about her marriage plans and said, "Now it's time for you to get married." Faisal questioned Shivangi whether she would get married in the next 3-4 years and replying to this question, she said, "Of course, I will get married by then."

Take a look at the post here-

Faisu then asked Shivangi, "You might be having a crush, right?" Answering this question, the Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actress said, "Pyaar bhi ho sakta hai (It can be love also)." This statement must have definitely raised the eyebrows of Shivangi's fans. The actress has indirectly confessed to being in love, however, it will be intriguing to see when she plans to make it official.

In the same segment, Shivangi again dropped a hunch of being a 'princess' for someone. While playing a fun game round with Faisu, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame told Shivangi that she has been given the title of 'Princess of Indian Television.' Replying to this, the actress answered, "I don't know about Princess of Indian Television but I am definitely a princess for someone." Faisal Shaikh was quick enough to tease Shivangi and again asked her about her crush's name. Defending herself, Shivangi stated that her mother calls her 'princess' and 'doll' but added that there's someone who might also call her 'princess.'

Currently, Shivangi Joshi is busy playing the lead role of Aradhana Sahni in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. In the show, the actress is paired opposite Kushal Tandon, who essays the role of Reyansh Lamba. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the viewers and the acting mettle is immensely loved by the viewers.

