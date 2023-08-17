Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Monika Bhadoriya participating in Bigg Boss 17?

Monika Bhadoriya is currently a big name in the television industry. The beautiful actress rose to fame after playing the role of Bawri in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she chose to quit the show due to a rift with the producer Asit Kumar Modi. Recently, Bhadoriya talked about her participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 17.

Monika Bhadoriya speaks up about her participation in Bigg Boss season 17

In a recent interview with Tellychakkar when Monika Bhadoriya was asked about participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, she said, “For me work is work, so even if I do Bigg Boss I would do it just like it is my work. As of now, nothing is confirmed but even If I am approached for participation I would like to do it.” The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame further shared her opinion on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, “ I have watched Bigg Boss OTT season 2 this time and I have even liked a lot of people. Falaq Naaz and Manisha Rani have been everyone’s favorites.”

Take a look at her old interview with Pinkvilla

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

On being asked if Disha Vakani who plays the lead role of Daya Ben will return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the 34-year-old actress said, “I really do not think she will ever return to the show. She has not been treated well on the sets. I feel if the makers apologise to her for whatever happened on the sets and try to assure her that the behavior would not be repeated then maybe there is a chance for her to come back.”

Monika Bhadoriya had made serious allegations about Asit Modi

For the uninformed, Monika Bhadoriya had made some serious accusations about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s producer Asit Kumar Modi. Bhadoriya had talked about how badly she was treated on the sets and was not even supported during her bad times. Finally, after years of successful stints, she decided to walk out of the show even though her pending dues were not cleared. Apart from Monika, other actors in the show like Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Shailesh Lodha, and Priya Ahuja too had complained against the producer regarding bad behavior and non-clearance of dues.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Abhishek Bachchan quizzes host Amitabh Bachchan; Here’s what happens next