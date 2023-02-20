Is Tassnim Nerurkar quitting Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa? Here’s what we know

Actress Tassnim Nerurkar is currently seen in the role of Mrs. Dave (Kinjal’s mother) in the TV show Anupamaa. The show is enjoying positive ratings as the audience is loving the current narrative. It is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post-marriage. While Rupali Ganguly, who plays a titular role in the show is enjoying her popularity owing to the show, one of the cast members, Tassnim Sheikh has been missing from the show for the last few months.

The absence of the actress from the show has led fans to speculate that the actress is quitting the show. However, in a recent interview with E-times, the actress cleared all rumors. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the role she is playing and shared that she is looking for new opportunities. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Initially, I had a strong role and played the vamp in the show. One who was always creating trouble and taunting Anupama. I am glad that the production house chose me for this role. And I also understand that your track cannot be in focus every day. But, in the past few months, I do not have much to do in the show.”