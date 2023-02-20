Is Tassnim Nerurkar quitting Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa? Here’s what we know
Tassnim Nerurkar who plays the role of Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa has been missing from the show for some time. Fans are speculating that she has quit the show.
Actress Tassnim Nerurkar is currently seen in the role of Mrs. Dave (Kinjal’s mother) in the TV show Anupamaa. The show is enjoying positive ratings as the audience is loving the current narrative. It is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post-marriage. While Rupali Ganguly, who plays a titular role in the show is enjoying her popularity owing to the show, one of the cast members, Tassnim Sheikh has been missing from the show for the last few months.
The absence of the actress from the show has led fans to speculate that the actress is quitting the show. However, in a recent interview with E-times, the actress cleared all rumors. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the role she is playing and shared that she is looking for new opportunities. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Initially, I had a strong role and played the vamp in the show. One who was always creating trouble and taunting Anupama. I am glad that the production house chose me for this role. And I also understand that your track cannot be in focus every day. But, in the past few months, I do not have much to do in the show.”
However, this does not indicate that she is quitting the show. She will continue the project as she confirmed, “Of course, I will continue working with them, but I now want to take up some other projects too because I have time on hand. The creative team has also agreed and they are okay if I take up something else along with this. I have no plans to quit Anupamaa, but I feel since I can manage to do other things along with it, then why not?”
New opportunities for Tassnim
Since the actor is open to new opportunities alongside Anupama, she hopes that this time she will bag some interesting and different roles. She shared, “As an actor, you want to work more and do different kinds of roles. If I am playing the saas here, I want to do something completely different in another show. Before Anupamaa, I was a part of Salim Anarkali. So I just hope that makers now don’t assume I am so caught up with Anupamaa that I cannot take up other work."
